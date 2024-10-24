Hypera Rejects Merger With EMS, Shares Plunge Over 7% On B3

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hypera's stock fell over 7% shortly after the opened on October 24, reacting to the company's rejection of a merger proposal from EMS.



The company's shares ranked among the largest losers on the Ibovespa index. This decline followed Hypera's announcement that it had rejected an unsolicited merger offer from EMS.



In a market statement, Hypera clarified that the proposal was neither solicited nor previously discussed during a board meeting on October 23.



The company emphasized that no negotiations had taken place regarding the potential merger. Hypera noted significant differences in organizational culture and governance practices between itself and EMS.



In addition, Hypera has been publicly traded since 2008, with substantial shareholder dispersion, while EMS operates as a family-owned private entity.







The company also stated that EMS's valuation in its offer significantly underestimated Hypera 's worth. The idea of merging Hypera and EMS gained attention earlier this week.

Market Reactions and Future Implications

On October 21, NF Farma, which controls EMS, proposed a public acquisition offer for up to 20% of Hypera's shares at R$30 ($5.36) each, with the remainder exchanged for shares. If successful, this deal would allow EMS to control at least 60% of Hypera.



Initially, Hypera's shares dropped over 17% after announcing it would not provide financial projections for 2024. However, following news of the potential merger, shares rebounded slightly and ended the day up by more than 2%.



Market analysts viewed this possible merger favorably, believing it could create significant synergies. Itaú BBA projected a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5x by 2026 for the merged entity.



However, Bradesco BB anticipated this rejection due to the lack of a control premium and an offer price nearly 40% below Hypera's peak stock price in 2022. Just before the announcement suspended trading in Hypera's shares, its stock fell approximately 2.3%.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108816800