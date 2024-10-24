Kingdom's Total Exports Up By 2.8% In First 8 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's total exports increased by 2.8 per cent from the beginning of 2024 until the end of August, reaching JD6.228 billion, compared with JD6.06 billion for the same period last year.

The monthly report on foreign trade in Jordan, released on Thursday by the Department of Statistics (DoS), indicated that national exports rose by 0.4 per cent by the end of August, amounting to JD5.644 billion, compared with JD5.620 billion during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The value of the Kingdom's imports in the first eight months of the year increased by 0.8 per cent, reaching JD12.457 billion, compared with JD12.353 billion for the same period last year.

The value of re-exports reached JD584 million in the January-August period of this year, marking a 32.7 per cent increase compared with JD440 million during the corresponding period of 2023.

The trade balance deficit, which represents the difference between the value of imports and total exports, decreased by 1 per cent by the end of August, reaching JD6.229 billion, compared to JD6.293 billion for the January-August period of last year.

The value of monthly exports in August this year totalled JD862 million, of which national exports accounted for JD787 million, and re-exports JD75 million.

Imports for the same month amounted to JD1.715 billion, with the trade deficit standing at JD853 million in August.

Total exports in August rose by 8.8 per cent compared with the same month in 2023, with national exports increasing by 7.8 per cent, re-exports by 21.0 per cent, and imports by 1.3 per cent.

The DoS report showed that the trade deficit in August decreased by 5.3 per cent.