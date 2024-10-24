عربي


BAU, Turkish Cultural Attaché Talk Academic Cooperation


10/24/2024 2:06:13 PM

Salt, Oct. 24 (Petra) - Vice President of Al- Balqa' Applied University (BAU), Dr. Khaled Zoubi, discussed with the Turkish Cultural Attaché in Amman, Hasan Kaleli, ways to enhance joint cooperation and direct Turkish students to join the BAU's "qualitative" specializations.
Kaleli affirmed his follow-up of the BAU's "remarkable" steps and achievements, voicing interest in directing Turkish students to join the courses organized by the university's centers and enroll in its "diverse and distinguished" programs.
Meanwhile, Zoubi stressed BAU's keenness to communicate, share, and deepen the "distinguished, brotherly" relations between the two countries, and strengthen academic ties with Turkish universities.
Zoubi briefed the attaché on the BAU's new educational programs for all degrees in various colleges and its achievements at various levels, noting that the university enjoys a "distinguished and diverse" educational environment and annually attracts many Arab and foreign students.
Furthermore, he pointed out that BAU hosts a language center that organizes courses in learning Arabic for non-native speakers and classes in the Turkish language.

