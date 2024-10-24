The View Hospital Welcomes Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul As New CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apex Health, a Subsidiary of Estithmar Holding proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul as Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital. With over two decades of experience in healthcare leadership and management, Dr. Gul has a proven track record of driving innovation and excellence at some of the region's most prominent hospitals.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the“Top 50 Healthcare Leaders” and as one of“Top Hospital CEOs” by Newsweek, Dr. Gul is renowned for his commitment to integrating cutting-edge healthcare technologies, improving clinical outcomes, and advancing operational efficiency. His appointment signals a new era of patient-centered care and operational innovation at The View Hospital, as it continues to solidify its position as a leader in healthcare excellence.

Dr. Gul is strategically planning to enhance patient care services, implement the latest medical technologies, and foster collaborations with Cedars-Sinai. His commitment to delivering world-class healthcare aligns perfectly with The View Hospital's mission of providing comprehensive, cutting-edge services to patients.

“I am deeply honored to join The View Hospital, a respected institution known for its commitment to clinical excellence and patient care. I look forward to working with the talented team to create innovative healthcare solutions that will benefit our patients and the broader community.”

said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital.

Joseph Hazel, CEO of Apex Health, the parent company of The View Hospital also expressed his excitement about Dr. Gul's appointment:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gul as the new CEO of The View Hospital. His visionary leadership and extensive experience in innovative healthcare management will be instrumental as we continue to support the growth of the healthcare sector in Qatar and the wider region. At Apex Health, we are committed to advancing the region's healthcare system, and Dr. Gul's leadership will be a key factor in achieving this vision."

About The View Hospital

The View Hospital, which is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai, is a leading healthcare institution known for providing high-quality medical services and cutting-edge treatments. As part of Apex Health, the hospital is committed to delivering world-class patient care and continuously improving healthcare standards.

About Apex Health

Apex Health( formerly Elegancia Healthcare), a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, is dedicated to elevating the healthcare landscape across Qatar and the Middle East. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation, Apex Health aims to enhance healthcare services

MENAFN24102024000067011011ID1108816382