Whirlpool Corporation Named A Top Corporate Citizen Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized by 3BL, a leading sustainability communications partner, as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024. Inclusion on this list acknowledges Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to transparency and performance among the largest public companies in the U.S.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking evaluates Russell 1,000 companies based on 223 factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society. Unlike other rankings, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens relies solely on publicly available data and information.

To see the complete rankings from 3BL, visit here .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

