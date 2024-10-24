H&H Development expands its ‘Eden House’ brand, with the sale of exclusive penthouse units with Eden House Marasi

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – October 23, 2024: H&H Development, a leading developer of bespoke projects in Dubai, continues to expand its successful Eden House brand with the launch of Eden House Marasi. Ideally situated along the vibrant Marasi Drive in Business Bay, the development offers residents unparalleled access to Dubai's premier retail and leisure destinations.

Originally envisioned by the award-winning DXB Lab, this striking tower served as the architectural inspiration for the Eden House brand. Now, it joins the brand's growing portfolio, following the success of Eden House Al Satwa, Eden House The Canal, and the recently launched Eden House Dubai Hills.

Eden House Marasi features an exclusive canal-front collection of grand penthouses, now available for sale, each offering panoramic city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive living spaces, private elevator access, and access to best-in-class amenities for relaxation and recreation.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Eden House Marasi, a unique addition to the Eden House portfolio with its exclusive focus on penthouse living," said Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H Development. "The rapid expansion of our Eden House brand this year is a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional developments that seamlessly blend design excellence, effortless living, and world-class amenities. Eden House Marasi further strengthens our portfolio of timeless residences in prime Dubai locations."

Mallorca Properties, led by its Chairman Fakhraddin Minooeifar, has advised on the acquisition of this development. Rafi Asemi, Chairman of Prima Luxury, provided strategic guidance to the seller throughout the transaction.

Fakhraddin Minooeifar stated, “This project represents our continued commitment to bringing world-class, luxurious properties to our discerning clients. We are proud to work with H&H to breathe new life into this exceptional development and are confident that Eden House will set new benchmarks for sophisticated living in Dubai.”

Eden House Marasi also features a range of shared spaces designed to foster a vibrant community, including a well-appointed business suite with private meeting room, a swimming pool with stunning city views, a wellness suite, and a limited number of exquisitely designed studios. Reflecting the Eden House brand philosophy, residents will enjoy a lifestyle defined by community, well-being, and effortless living, supported by an array of signature and à la carte services. A dedicated team ensures privacy, caters to individual preferences, and anticipates needs, offering services from weekend planning to home care management. Residents can also enjoy a selection of à la carte services, including personal shopping and travel arrangements, all within a secure and exclusive environment.





