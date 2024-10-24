THE FINAL-EIGHT SINGLES LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, 23 OCTOBER 2024 – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have announced the final singles lineup for the WTA Finals Riyadh, set to take place at King Saud University from November 2-9, 2024.

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova have secured the last two singles spots, joining an elite group of tennis stars competing in the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Here’s a first look at the eight qualifying singles players for this year’s WTA Finals Riyadh:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 54-12

• 2024 titles: 4 (Australian Open, Cincinnati, US Open, Wuhan)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 3

• Best WTA Finals result: 2022 runner-up

Sabalenka has been a dominant force this season, starting with a victory at the Australian Open. She comes into Riyadh in strong form, having captured three titles in her last four tournaments, including a Grand Slam – the US Open – and two WTA 1000s. Leading the PIF singles race, she's poised to finish as the year-end World No.1, a position she narrowly missed last year.

2. Iga Swiatek (Poland)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 54-7

• 2024 titles: 5 (Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 3

• Best WTA Finals result: 2023 winner

Swiatek began the year with explosive form, clinching five titles, including her fourth French Open. Despite a dip in performance and a coaching change, she remains a formidable contender, having previously reclaimed the No.1 ranking.

3. Coco Gauff (USA)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 48-15

• 2024 titles: 2 (Auckland, Beijing)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 2

• Best WTA Finals result: 2023 semifinals

Making her third appearance at the year-end championships, Gauff is the youngest competitor in this year’s finals. She reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and finished strong, winning 12 of her last 14 matches, including a perfect run at the China Open.

4. Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 37-17

• 2024 titles: 1 (Dubai)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0 (Debut appearance)

Paolini made remarkable progress this season, climbing from a year-end ranking of No.30 to No.6. Her breakthrough came with a WTA 1000 title in Dubai, and she achieved the rare feat of reaching finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

5. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 41-9

• 2024 titles: 3 (Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Stuttgart)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 1

• Best WTA Finals result: Went 1-2 in group play

Rybakina's season was marked by highs and lows due to illness and injury. Despite early successes with victories in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgard, her post-Wimbledon performance was limited, yet she remains a key player with notable achievements earlier in the year.

6. Jessica Pegula (USA)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 38-13

• 2024 titles: 2 (Berlin, Toronto)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 2

• Best WTA Finals result: 2023 final

Pegula's late-summer surge included a win at the National Bank Open and finals appearances in Cincinnati and the US Open. Her impressive run secured her third consecutive WTA Finals berth.

7. Zheng Qinwen (China)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 37-16

• 2024 titles: 2 (Palermo, Olympics)

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0 (Debut appearance)

Zheng's Olympic gold in Paris was a career-defining moment. Her recent performances, including a strong showing at the US Open, have solidified her status as a rising star, matching her career-high ranking of No.7 as she makes her debut appearance at the WTA Finals.

8. Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

• 2024 record (Win-Loss): 15-12

• 2024 titles: 1 (Wimbledon)

• WTA Finals appearances: 1

• Best WTA Finals result: Went 0-3 in group play

Despite challenges with injury and illness in 2024, Krejcikova triumphed at Wimbledon, defeating four Top 15 players to claim the second major title of her career. Qualifying under a new rule for major winners finishing in the Top 20, she returns to the WTA Finals with renewed vigor.

This year's WTA Finals promises thrilling matches as the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams compete in a round-robin format. The singles champion will lift the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy, while the doubles champions will earn the Martina Navratilova Trophy.

The WTA Finals Riyadh is a cornerstone of the Saudi Tennis Federation’s initiative to foster tennis growth and participation across Saudi Arabia. It aligns with the WTA's mission to expand the sport globally and inspire the next generation of female athletes. This event is part of Saudi Arabia's broader ambition to engage one million people in tennis by 2030.





