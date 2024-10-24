Inspīr Embassy Row Debuts Model Apartments, Offering Exclusive Preview Of D.C.'S Newest Senior Living Destination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Embassy Row, the highly anticipated luxury senior living community in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood, is proud to announce the opening of its model apartments. This milestone marks a significant step towards the community's grand opening, offering prospective residents and their families a firsthand look at the exceptional living spaces that await them.

Senior Living Model Apartment at Inspīr Embassy Row

Three meticulously designed model apartments are now available for tours, showcasing the diverse floor plans and fine finishes that will be available to future residents. The community will offer a variety of apartment options for both assisted living and memory care, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans.

Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of Leasing at Inspīr Embassy Row, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to invite the Washington D.C. community to experience firsthand the unparalleled luxury and comfort of Inspīr Embassy Row. Seeing these residences come to life is incredibly exciting, and we're confident that seniors in D.C. will fall in love with the thoughtful design, top-tier amenities, and the vibrant lifestyle we're creating here. These model apartments truly embody our commitment to redefining senior living in the nation's capital."

Key features of the residences at Inspīr Embassy Row that are on display at the model apartments include:



Large windows offering an abundance of natural light

9ft-tall ceilings that create an open, airy feel

Spacious floor plans designed for easy navigation and comfort

High-end finishes and materials throughout, including custom millwork and hardwood flooring

State-of-the-art kitchenettes with top-of-the-line appliances

Luxurious bathrooms with walk-in showers and premium fixtures Smart home technology for enhanced comfort and safety

Inspīr Embassy Row is set to redefine luxury senior living in Washington D.C., offering a philosophy focused on whole-person wellness topped off with a perfect blend of sophisticated design, world-class amenities, and personalized care. The community will provide both assisted living and memory care options, ensuring that residents receive the support they need while enjoying an enriching and engaging lifestyle.

Experience the exceptional quality and attention to detail of Inspīr Embassy Row firsthand during our exclusive model apartment tours on:



Monday, October 28 at 4:30 PM ET Monday, November 18 at 4:30 PM ET

Contact the Executive Director of Leasing, Laurie Thomas to schedule your personal tour.



Phone: 202-293-2100 Email: [email protected]

About

Inspīr ( )

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering luxury senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and best-in-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit or call (202) 293-2100.

Media Contact Information:

Warschawski

Madeline Slezak

(410) 367-2700

(484) 574-3528

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#117c7075747d787f743f627d746b707a516670636272797066627a783f727e7c" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living

