Joramco Establishes a New Partnership with BBN Airlines

Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with BBN a leading provider of ACMI and charter services.



Under this partnership, Joramco provides its expertise in performing heavy checks on A320 aircraft. The agreement, which is set to commence in February 2025, marks the start of a valuable business relationship between the two companies.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are pleased to embark on a new journey with BBN Airlines. This agreement demonstrates Joramco’s position in the MRO market, cementing its status as a leading provider of MRO services. We are excited to explore new opportunities for collaboration in the future.”



