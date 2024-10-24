Y.Chroma Launches First Outerwear Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lisbon-based menswear label expands its wardrobe system with a premium outerwear line that debuted at New York Week

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Y.Chroma, the premium menswear brand renowned for challenging the conventional "forgettability uniform" of modern men's fashion, is thrilled to officially launch its first-ever outerwear collection, which debuted at this year's New York Fashion Week. This new line continues Y.Chroma's mission of delivering an elevated wardrobe system, now with outerwear designed to weather both the elements and the monotony of traditional men's fashion.

"Outerwear is the final layer that completes a man's wardrobe," said Founder and Creative Director Max Israel. "It's the most visible piece, but also the one that carries the most adventure and versatility. Our goal is to merge that adventurous spirit with the quality our customers expect from Y.Chroma. Showing this collection for the first time at New York Fashion Week was an incredible opportunity to showcase that vision on a global stage."

Y's outerwear collection offers a seamless integration with the brand's existing wardrobe system. The range features waterproof and windproof fabrics, insulating layers, and precision cuts designed to ensure men are stylishly equipped for any setting, from the city streets to the mountains. True to Y.Chroma's ethos, the outerwear line emphasizes composable style-each piece can be mixed and matched with the brand's extensive wardrobe offerings, creating countless looks that reflect the individuality of the Y.Chroma man.

The collection, which was met with enthusiasm at New York Fashion Week, includes five new statement-making pieces including three down puffer jackets, a light puffer with the ability to style three unique ways, and a field jacket. The brand will also launch new colorways of the best-selling Varial Shirt-Cut jacket.

Key pieces from Y.Chroma's Outerwear Collection:



Mazarin Cut Down Jacket: A modern classic, combining warmth with a sleek, tailored fit the Mazarin Cut Down Jacket was inspired by the brand's Mazarin Cut Shell with its origami-like fabric design.

Ghost Geisha Down Jacket: A show stopping piece that is sure to turn heads with its large geisha print. An ode to the brand's signature furoshiki accessory.

Altavista Down Jacket: A bold statement piece featuring a hand crochet shoulder detail, designed to withstand harsh weather without compromising style.

Quatro Jacket: An upgrade to the traditional cold weather shell, offering form and fashion. It's the lightest jacket offering of the new puffers and allows the wearer to remove the sleeves and hood depending on weather conditions and style preferences. This jacket can be paired with any Y.Chroma outerwear piece for an added layer of warmth.

Coruña Field Jacket: The answer to a rainy day with its synthetic wax that doesn't stick. This unique piece is designed to be integrated with the Quatro

Jacket. Varial Shirt-Cut Jacket (Sunburst Edit and Snowcloud Edit): A versatile, lightweight jacket crafted from boucle fabric milled in Paris. The Varial is the replacement for a tired blazer.

"Our outerwear is for the man who values both comfort and distinction," said award-winning designer Nikolay Pachev, the brand's principal designer. "We've taken a lot of care to create pieces that feel as good as they look, with technical features and luxurious fabrics that hold up in any environment."

Beginning today, Y.Chroma's outerwear collection is available for pre-order with product shipping by the beginning of November. Each item in the new collection is made in Europe and its bold colors and technical textiles set the stage for the modern man's fashion reboot, pushing against mainstream professional attire. Customers can visit Y.Chroma's website at to shop the new collection.

Founder and Creative Director Max Israel's mission is to provide a fresh alternative by offering a transformative wardrobe system that combines skate and surf roots with vibrant colors and made-in-europe super-premium textiles. Y.Chroma's approach goes beyond selling individual pieces, instead offering hundreds of versatile outfits that empower men to express themselves with confidence. By teaching and inspiring customers through studio videos of each garment, Y.Chroma aims to help men revitalize their style and embrace their individuality. With a focus on European craftsmanship and a fusion of sophistication and surf culture, the brand presents a collection available for purchase online, inviting customers to experience a blend of simplicity, inspiration, and unparalleled quality in their personal style.

