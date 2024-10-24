Jennifer Cramer-Miller Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Cramer-Miller awarded a distinguished favorite in the Audiobook-Nonfiction category by the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®!

- DELIA EPHRON, author of Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at LifeBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Incurable Optimist: Living with Illness and Chronic Hope" by Jennifer Cramer-Miller as a Distinguished Favorite in the Audiobook-Nonfiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Incurable Optimist: Living with Illness and Chronic Hope"". . .a knockout memoir. . ."-Publishers Weekly, starred review“. . . energetic, well-observed prose . . . Her account of her journey through illness and healing is unfailingly entertaining . . .A touchingly personal memoir of a young woman facing a grave illness.”-Kirkus Reviews“Incurable Optimist reminds us of the incredible power of positivity, hope and never giving up. No matter what challenges one faces in life, readers of 'Incurable Optimist' will be moved to find a path forward, no matter the odds, and embrace each and every day.”-Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medalist and author of Brave EnoughCramer-Miller calls it "my heart and soul bound into a book. Thanks to an autoimmune kidney disease and four kidney transplants, I've learned that life is an uncertain mix of beauty and bummers.Here's the main question-how do we let go of the life we've planned and accept the one we have? I hope Incurable Optimist inspires readers to deepen their compassion for themselves and others and marvel at the power of people helping people. We're ALL in this together. And sometimes, it's the sorrows that threaten to pull us apart that ultimately unite us in hope and love."Book SummaryAt twenty-two, Jennifer Cramer-Miller was thrilled with her new job, charming boyfriend, and Seattle apartment. Then she received a devastating autoimmune diagnosis-and suddenly, rather than planning for a bright future, she found herself soaking a hospital pillow with tears and grappling with words like“progressive” and“incurable.”That day, Cramer-Miller unwillingly crossed over from wellness to chronic illness-from thriving to kidney failure. Her chances of survival hinged upon the expertise of doctors, the generosity of strangers, and the benevolence of loved ones. But what kind of life would that be?Spanning two-plus decades, this family love story explores loss and acceptance, moving forward with uncertainty, and forging a path to joy. Four kidney transplants later, Cramer-Miller is here to shine a bright light on people helping people in difficult times with a story that will make you want to hug the humans you love. Because sometimes it's the sorrows that threaten to pull us apart that ultimately unite us in hope.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the authorJennifer Cramer-Miller is a writer, speaker, wellness mentor, and gratitude advocate. Her work is featured in Brevity Blog, The Sunlight Press, Grown & Flown, Mamalode, The Erma Bombeck Blog, The Kindness Blog, The Star Tribune, and Minnesota Physician. She is the 2023-2026 Board Chair for the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Serving Minnesota, and a contributing writer for the NKF Kidney Stories newsletter. She works as a wellness facilitator (named Joy Scouter) to help others manage uncertainty, move forward with hope, and find some joy. Find out more about the by visiting:
Connect with Jennifer Cramer-Miller
"Incurable Optimist: Living with Illness and Chronic Hope," is available now, wherever books are sold.
To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit:
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.

