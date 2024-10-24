Ramp Launches App Center, Pioneering An Open Ecosystem For Financial Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ramp, the operations designed to save businesses time and money, today launched the Ramp App Center : a central hub offering best-in-class tools for finance organizations. The App Center allows developers to build integrations directly into Ramp's platform, giving its 25,000+ customers one-click access to a wide range of tools to run their business more efficiently.

The launch is a significant step in Ramp's journey towards becoming the leading financial operations platform where companies build and grow their business. By allowing developers to build and integrate new solutions directly into Ramp, the company is simultaneously expanding its own capabilities while amplifying its core mission of helping businesses save time and money.

Eric Glyman, CEO of Ramp, explained the vision: "We founded Ramp on the belief that we win when our customers win. The App Center is the fullest expression of this. By opening our ecosystem and creating an environment where new technology can be built and scaled, we and our partners can deliver even more value to customers. We see this benefitting all sides and rewarding truly great products."

The Go-To Platform for Finance

Starting today, customers can use Ramp's App Center to access 200+ integrations from over 75+ technology partners, ranging from major software providers like NetSuite and QuickBooks, to emerging players like Puzzle, Digits, and Campfire, contract lifecycle management tools like Ironclad, and equity and fund management solutions like Carta.

Plus, new developer partners can use Ramp's API to build and distribute bespoke solutions on one of the fastest-growing fintech platforms in history.

"How do you save accounting and finance teams real time and money? Accounting automation, so teams can focus less on whether their finances are complete and accurate, and more on improving the business," says Sasha Orloff, CEO, Puzzle. "The Ramp team set the new standard for accounting accuracy and automation through their API, and they're doing it again with this App Center."

A Flywheel of Growth and Innovation

The App Center brings partners into Ramp's business model in a powerful way, creating a flywheel effect that benefits all parties involved:

: The opportunity to tap into the growth trajectory of one of the fastest-expanding platforms in the history of the category.: Instant connectivity to best-in-class tools across categories - productivity, HRIS, accounting, productivity, and more – all seamlessly connected.A continuously expanding platform that attracts more partners, developers, and customers.

"Our ambition is to create a deeply valuable ecosystem," Glyman adds. "The App Center accelerates growth for every player. It's a testament to our belief that the company you keep can significantly impact your own trajectory."

The Future of Financial Operations

With the App Center, Ramp is carving the path to self-managed money, where tools don't just assist companies, but proactively drive towards outcomes with minimal oversight. Built on a foundation of aligned incentives, every integration has the potential to supercharge productivity and fuel growth.

As the Ramp ecosystem expands and evolves, it creates a virtuous cycle: the more time and money saved, the more businesses can reinvest in their growth, amplifying success for everyone.

"At Ironclad, we're strong believers in helping our customers maximize the value of the tools they use on a daily basis. By giving users a seamless Ironclad experience within Ramp, we're eliminating manual steps, accelerating financial operations, and saving time across the board," said Troy Wright, Vice President of World Wide Partnerships and Alliances, Ironclad. "We're proud to partner with Ramp and believe the launch of the Ramp App center will make that experience even more seamless."

"Businesses today are judged on their efficiency and growth - and this is only accelerating in the AI age," says Barron Martin, Managing Partner, Sands Capital. "The Ramp platform uniquely delivers both, which is why it's quickly becoming the choice for growth-oriented businesses nationwide and across industries."

A Deeply Valuable Ecosystem

Partners across the Ramp App Center believe in the transformational potential of its ecosystem:

"We're on a mission to automate every aspect of private capital equity and fund management by building a platform that is connected, networked, and transparent," says Vrushali Paunikar, CPO, Carta. "Many of our clients already rely on Ramp for their spend management, so integrating it directly into our fund accounting software was a natural fit."

"Integrating with modern finance tools like Ramp produces clean books and real-time financial insights for our customers right within Digits," says Jeff Seibert, CEO, Digits. "Ramp and Digits share the goal of saving companies time and money. By plugging into the Ramp App Center, we are one step closer to making it possible for both of our customers to spend zero time on tax and accounting."

"So many of our customers were already Ramp users that building the integration was an obvious step in providing a premium, end-to-end accounting automation experience," says John Glasgow, CEO, Campfire. "Because Ramp is our most popular integration, joining Ramp's App Center was just as obvious of a move. We're now able to sync Ramp data directly into Campfire customers' general ledger, while also gaining exposure to the 25,000+ customers on Ramp."

To explore Ramp's universe of 200+ time and money-saving integrations, visit .

For more information about how to build with Ramp, visit .

About Ramp

We believe in the adage, time is money. Ramp is a financial operations platform that saves businesses both. We streamline everything from expenses to procurement, accounting, accounts payable, and travel – automating the tedious, so teams can tackle the critical.

More than 25,000 companies, from family-owned farms to e-commerce giants to space startups, have saved over $1 billion and 15 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp is one of the fast-growing startups in U.S. history, enabling tens of billions of dollars in purchases each year. Learn more about how we can align our success with yours at .

