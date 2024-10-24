Stefanchuk Discusses With Spanish Counterpart Ukraine's NATO Invitation
10/24/2024 9:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and President of the congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, discussed the points of the Victory Plan, including Ukraine's invitation to NATO.
According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on facebook .
Stefanchuk emphasized that an official invitation would demonstrate the resolve of allies through concrete actions to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO membership.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada thanked Spain for its comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, especially in defense. He noted that the air defense systems provided by Spain significantly enhanced the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
Stefanchuk also expressed gratitude to Armengol for her participation in this year's parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform and for supporting Ukraine on the international stage.
The parties also focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation among the countries.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada invited Armengol to visit Ukraine.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Stefanchuk and President of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, discussed speeding up arms supply to Ukraine from partners, which would enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
