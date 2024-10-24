Minor Killed, Couple Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Kathua

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Eco vehicle driven by unknown person bearing registration number JK08P 6559 lost its control and fell down the road.

In this incident, a three year old girl lost her life, while as couple were also injured. They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, a man, who was injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a tipper in Narbal area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar's JVC hospital on Thursday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle hit the man near Jawharpora Narbal, leaving him grievously injured.

He said that the man was later shifted to Srinagar's JVC hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries today.

The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir (30) of Dalwash Qazigund. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now