Minor Killed, Couple Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Kathua
Date
10/24/2024 9:06:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A three year-old toddler was killed, while as couple was injured in a road accident at Khabal Bridge near Dhaggar area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Eco vehicle driven by unknown person bearing registration number JK08P 6559 lost its control and fell down the road.
ADVERTISEMENT
In this incident, a three year old girl lost her life, while as couple were also injured. They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
Meanwhile, a man, who was injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a tipper in Narbal area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar's JVC hospital on Thursday.
Read Also
Two Dead, Four Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Kishtwar
Two Students Killed In Road Crash In Jammu
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle hit the man near Jawharpora Narbal, leaving him grievously injured.
He said that the man was later shifted to Srinagar's JVC hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries today.
The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir (30) of Dalwash Qazigund. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24102024000215011059ID1108815790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.