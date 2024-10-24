Ultimate Ventures Boasts Texas' Most Certified DMC Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Four New Destination Management Certified Professionals on Staff

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth event and destination management company, Ultimate Ventures (UV), a

DMC Company, is proud to announce that four of its team members have recently earned their Destination Management Certified Professional (DMCP) credentials, as awarded by the Association of Destination Management Professionals International (ADMEI).

This brings UV's total to seven DMCPs on staff, more than any other Texas DMC. Additionally, Ultimate Ventures shares the honor (with one other company) of having the most DMCPs in the world.

New DMCPs pictured from left to right: Senior Program Manager, Laura Keefer, DMCP; Director of Programs, Kimberly Booher, DMCP; Director of Account Management, Dylan Loftus, DMCP; Program Manager, Key Evans, DMCP.

Texas-sized welcome! Dallas themed event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas produced by Ultimate Ventures.

What is a DMCP? The DMCP certification recognizes individuals who have demonstrated expert knowledge and best practices in the destination management industry. To qualify as a candidate, an individual must have experience in the Destination Management field plus a combination of education and involvement.

Ultimate Ventures' President, Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP expresses her pride, saying, "I'm so proud of Dylan, Laura, Key, and Kim for taking the initiative to enhance their industry knowledge and earn their DMCP credentials. They are the definition of true professionals! For our clients, it ensures that they consistently receive top-tier service from a dedicated team that upholds the highest professional standards."

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

The destination experts at

Ultimate Ventures (UV)

have been bringing the best of Dallas-Fort Worth to life for over 30 years. As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, UV prides itself on providing a full range of services including special events, team-building, group tours/excursions, and transportation logistics. As

the only ADMEI-accredited DMC (ADMC) in North Texas, our women-owned company gives our clients what they crave most:

Time Savings, Expertise, and Peace of Mind.

To learn more, visit .

About the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI)

The Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) is

a global organization that serves as the leading resource for education, standards, and best practices within the Destination Management Company (DMC) industry, essentially acting as the "voice" of DMCs worldwide by providing accreditation for DMCs and certification for Destination Management Professionals through their DMCP designation;

offering members access to networking opportunities and industry knowledge to elevate their services within the market.

Contact: Val Lenington

Vice President

T: 972-732-8433

E: [email protected]

W:

SOURCE Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

