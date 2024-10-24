Pickleball Kingdom Expands To Little Rock, AR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its first-ever location in Arkansas, with a new facility coming to Little Rock. This marks an exciting milestone as Pickleball Kingdom expands into the state, offering local pickleball enthusiasts a premier venue to enjoy the year-round.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Little Rock, AR

"We're excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Arkansas," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to providing world-class facilities and fostering vibrant communities centered around the sport of pickleball. And there's no better place in Arkansas for us to plant our flag than in Little Rock."

As a brand dedicated to promoting pickleball and creating community-driven environments, Pickleball Kingdom has earned its reputation as the premier indoor pickleball franchise. Offering climate-controlled courts, relaxing lounge areas, and comprehensive training programs, Pickleball Kingdom locations are designed to enhance the player experience.

The Little Rock club will feature:



State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts : Designed to optimize playing conditions, blending outdoor surfaces with an indoor setting for year-round play.



Professional Coaching and Clinics : Customized for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.



Youth Programs : Introducing the next generation to pickleball through engaging activities.



Leagues and Tournaments : Providing competitive opportunities for players to showcase their skills.

Community & Corporate Events : Bringing together local businesses and residents to foster connection and camaraderie.

"We are confident that our Little Rock location will become a hub for pickleball enthusiasts and a center for community-building," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "The Little Rock community has a strong appetite for active lifestyles, and we're excited to meet that demand with our top-tier facilities."

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, underscoring the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and be part of this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit .

For the latest updates and information, visit the Little Rock, AR Club Page:

Follow

Pickleball Kingdom on social media: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph Parisi – Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

