(MENAFN) Nonkululeko Patricia Mantula, the founder and CEO of Global South Queens (GSQ) House, recently spoke to RT about the potential of the BRICS group as a powerful alternative for nations looking to lessen their reliance on Western frameworks. Her comments came during the BRICS Business Forum held in Moscow on October 17-18, where she emphasized the organization's growing capacity to challenge the dominance of Western narratives, financial systems, and the repercussions of sanctions.



Mantula observed that the imposition of sanctions on various countries has exposed the biases of certain international bodies, positioning BRICS as a viable solution. Originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group has expanded into a significant platform for international cooperation. Countries are increasingly attracted to BRICS due to its inclusive approach, which promotes diversity and mutual respect in economic and cultural exchanges.



The CEO stressed that BRICS provides its member states with the opportunity to operate independently from Western systems, thus enhancing their resilience against potential sanctions. "Within the BRICS countries, we have a larger population and more natural resources, and if we learn to function independently from Western frameworks, even sanctions will not significantly impact us," she explained.



Mantula also highlighted a notable moment from the forum where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the issue of sanctions, reminding attendees that "any one of our countries can be sanctioned next." This comment underscored the importance of BRICS as a collective entity that can present a united front against Western pressures.



In summary, Mantula's insights reflect a growing belief among BRICS members that collaboration and independence from Western influence can not only strengthen their economies but also provide a strategic counter to the political and economic challenges posed by sanctions. As BRICS continues to evolve, its role as an alternative global platform appears increasingly significant.

