Easton Select Group Acquires Maine-based Christman Pool

- David Hobaica, Executive Chairman, Easton Select GroupEASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Easton Select Group, a leading national provider of pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced the acquisition of Christman Pool, a premier pool service, maintenance and construction company based in Portland, Maine. The acquisition marks a pivotal step in Easton Select Group's strategic plan to expand in key U.S. markets. Terms were not disclosed.Christman Pool, founded in 1981, is an award-winning company with a loyal customer base throughout Maine and New Hampshire. As Maine's only authorized dealer of Easton Select Group's patented Plunge Plus pools, they offer a wide range of the customizable plunge pools that can be quickly and easily installed in any backyard.With a retail location in Portland, Maine, Christman Pool will continue to operate under its established brand, with its existing team of experts, and will now benefit from Easton Select Group's scale, operational expertise, and innovative products.Meeting the Growing Demand for Pool Services“This acquisition gives Easton Select Group the ability to capitalize on growing market demand as more homeowners in Northern New England seek high-quality, reliable pool services,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.“Christman Pool's long-standing reputation for exceptional service, our existing distribution relationship, and their deep knowledge of the industry make them an ideal partner as we expand, enabling us to enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to homeowners across the region.”Kevin Doree, President of Christman Pool, who has been with the company for 36 years, said,“We are excited about this new chapter for our company. Over the past four decades, Christman Pool has evolved from a small service company into a leader in the pool industry with satisfied customers in several states. Partnering with Easton Select Group allows us to maintain our high standards while expanding our reach and service offerings. We look forward to continuing to deliver the same exceptional service our customers have come to expect, now backed by the resources and scale of a national brand.”Tim Dooling, CEO of Easton Select Group, added,“At Easton Select Group, our mission is to use our proven operational expertise, innovative solutions, and resources to become the industry's leading provider of pool services, and the market leader in plunge pools. As we continue to expand, we are actively seeking talented individuals and companies to join our growing team and remain focused on identifying strategic acquisition opportunities that support our vision for long-term growth and industry leadership.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success.

