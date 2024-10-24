CETV Now! Announces Leadership Transition And Search For New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital marketing leader seeks a dynamic and innovative CRO to drive continued growth and align with the company's vision and values.

CETV Now!, a trailblazer in digital marketing and advertising solutions, announces that it is actively seeking a new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead revenue strategies and align with its commitment to innovation and excellence, after the company parted ways with Marty McDonald, CETV's initial CRO.

The company's separation from McDonald comes as CETV Now! continues to strengthen its leadership team, expand upon its strategic vision, and prepare for a continuing period of growth and success. During this transition, the company is committed to its mission to transform the digital marketing landscape with outstanding solutions that enable businesses to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.

“As we look ahead, we are eager to bring on a new leader who shares our enthusiasm for groundbreaking strategies and is committed to driving unparalleled results for our clients and partners,” said Babak Motamedi, CEO of CETV Now!.

CETV Now! is at a pivotal moment in its evolution, with a team that is consistently developing new services and technologies poised to redefine the commercial environment TV advertising industry. The company is seeking a new CRO who will play a crucial role in leading revenue growth initiatives, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing client experiences.

The ideal candidate will possess a proven history of success in revenue leadership, with a deep understanding of digital strategies and a strong alignment with CETV Now!'s core principles. CETV Now! is particularly interested in professionals who are forward-thinking, collaborative, and committed to fostering a culture of integrity.

“We are looking for someone who not only has the experience and skills to drive growth but who also embodies the values and vision that make CETV Now! unique,” added Motamedi.“This is an opportunity to join a driven team that is passionate about delivering transformative solutions for businesses across the country.”

The search for a new CRO is part of CETV Now!'s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership team and position the company for long-term success. With an expansive network of screens in diverse business environments and a suite of advanced advertising services, CETV Now! is well-equipped to continue its rapid growth trajectory.

The company's recent initiatives, including the launch of its Retail Media Networking service and expansion into new metro areas, underscore CETV Now!'s commitment to exemplary performance. The new CRO will be instrumental in building on these successes, driving new revenue opportunities, and ensuring that CETV Now! remains at the forefront of the digital marketing industry.

CETV Now! invites qualified candidates who are eager to make a significant impact in a fast-paced, dynamic environment to apply for the CROosition. This is a unique opportunity to join a company that is setting new standards in digital marketing and to be a part of a team that is dedicated to helping businesses succeed. For more information about CETV Now! and its digital marketing services, please visit .

For inquiries, please contact Babak Motamedi via email at ....

###

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is a forward-thinking digital marketing firm headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, dedicated to changing the way businesses connect with their audiences through innovative commercial environment TV advertising solutions. Known for its commitment to delivering highly targeted strategies and top-tier video creation services, CETV Now! empowers businesses of all sizes to maximize their marketing outcomes and create meaningful brand experiences.

