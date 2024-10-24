(MENAFN) The BRICS coalition is positioning itself as a formidable alternative for nations seeking to diminish their reliance on Western frameworks, according to Nonkululeko Patricia Mantula, the founder and CEO of Global South Queens (GSQ) House. In an interview during the recent BRICS Business Forum held in Moscow on October 17-18, Mantula emphasized the organization's potential to counter Western narratives, financial systems, and the effects of economic sanctions imposed on various countries.



Reflecting on the increasing imposition of sanctions and the bias seen in international institutions, Mantula stated that BRICS has emerged as a viable solution for countries looking to enhance their sovereignty. Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group has evolved into a significant platform that promotes cooperation among diverse nations. This growth is largely attributed to BRICS's commitment to inclusivity, mutual respect, and shared economic and cultural values.



One of the key advantages of BRICS, as highlighted by Mantula, is its ability to enable member countries to operate independently from Western influences. She noted that BRICS encompasses a substantial population and abundant natural resources, suggesting that if these nations collaborate effectively outside of Western structures, they could become more resilient against potential sanctions.



Mantula also referenced remarks made by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the forum, who addressed the topic of sanctions. She pointed out that any BRICS member could face sanctions, which reinforces the importance of solidarity within the group as a countermeasure to external pressures.



In summary, BRICS is increasingly seen as a unifying force that not only facilitates economic cooperation but also serves as a platform for countries to stand together against the imposition of Western sanctions. As the organization continues to expand its influence, it may play a critical role in reshaping global economic dynamics and enhancing the resilience of its member nations.

