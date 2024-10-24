Wounded Warrior Project Launches New Round Of Community Partnerships To Support Veterans, Families, And Caregivers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today its new round of community partnerships for 2024-2025 with 43 best-in-class military and veterans service organizations (VSO). Together, WWPTM

and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.

WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt: "Our community partners form a passionate & impactful network, driving real change."

As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. Together, WWP and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.

"War and service take a heavy toll. Coming home shouldn't be more difficult, but too often it is for those we serve," shared WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Our community partners form a passionate and impactful network, driving real change. Together, we are not only improving the quality of life for veterans and their loved ones, but we are also saving lives and empowering others to do the same – providing a road home for everyone."

WWP understands that no single organization can meet the needs of all wounded, ill, or injured post-9/11 veterans, families, and caregivers. As this generation of warriors continues to age, their needs evolve and require unique, integrated solutions. That's why WWP is committed to working with the collective VSO community to support them and their families.

As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, WWP has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. By harnessing the expertise of its community partners, WWP forges an interconnected community of support to improve quality of life, reduce suicide risks, and address the needs of high-need populations, ensuring comprehensive care and support.

WWP funds and partners with specialized veterans and military service organizations focused on the following areas:



Connection and Community Integration

Family Resiliency and Caregivers

Financial Wellness and Wrap-Around Services

Special Operation Forces Visible and Invisible Wounds of War

The organizations WWP is partnering with in 2024-2025 are:

America's Warrior PartnershipArmed Services Arts PartnershipArmed Services YMCA of AlaskaBastion Community of ResilienceBoulder Crest FoundationCohen Veterans NetworkComfort Crew for Military KidsCreatiVetsD'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military FamiliesDog Tag Inc.Elizabeth Dole FoundationEOD Warrior FoundationFarmer Veteran CoalitionGoldStar PeakGreen Beret FoundationHiring Our Heroes , U.S. Chamber of Commerce FoundationHomes For Our TroopsHope For The WarriorsMilitary Child Education CoalitionMilitary Family Advisory NetworkNational Military Family AssociationNavy SEAL FoundationOperation Healing ForcesOperation HomefrontOur Military KidsQuality of Life FoundationShepherd CenterSoldiers To SidelinesSongwritingWith:SoldiersSpecial Operations Warrior FoundationSteven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral HealthThe Donovan & Bank FoundationThe Fire WatchThe Honor FoundationThe Mission ContinuesThird Option FoundationThree Rangers FoundationTravis Manion Foundationhref="" rel="nofollow"Veterans of Foreign WarsVets4WarriorsWarrior Canine ConnectionWarrior Reunion Foundation

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.



SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project®

