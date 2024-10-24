Wounded Warrior Project Launches New Round Of Community Partnerships To Support Veterans, Families, And Caregivers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today its new round of community partnerships for 2024-2025 with 43 best-in-class military and veterans service organizations (VSO). Together, WWPTM
and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted Network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.
WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt: "Our community partners form a passionate & impactful network, driving real change."
As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. Together, WWP and its community partners provide a broader and more complete range of services to build a trusted network of support to greatly improve the lives of warriors, their families, and caregivers.
"War and service take a heavy toll. Coming home shouldn't be more difficult, but too often it is for those we serve," shared WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Our community partners form a passionate and impactful network, driving real change. Together, we are not only improving the quality of life for veterans and their loved ones, but we are also saving lives and empowering others to do the same – providing a road home for everyone."
WWP understands that no single organization can meet the needs of all wounded, ill, or injured post-9/11 veterans, families, and caregivers. As this generation of warriors continues to age, their needs evolve and require unique, integrated solutions. That's why WWP is committed to working with the collective VSO community to support them and their families.
As the largest nonprofit funder of VSOs, WWP has invested more than $388 million in 215 organizations since 2012. By harnessing the expertise of its community partners, WWP forges an interconnected community of support to improve quality of life, reduce suicide risks, and address the needs of high-need populations, ensuring comprehensive care and support.
WWP funds and partners with specialized veterans and military service organizations focused on the following areas:
Connection and Community Integration
Family Resiliency and Caregivers
Financial Wellness and Wrap-Around Services
Special Operation Forces
Visible and Invisible Wounds of War
The organizations WWP is partnering with in 2024-2025 are:
America's Warrior Partnership
Armed Services Arts Partnership
Armed Services YMCA of Alaska
Bastion Community of Resilience
Boulder Crest Foundation
Cohen Veterans Network
Comfort Crew for Military Kids
CreatiVets
D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families
Dog Tag Inc.
Elizabeth Dole Foundation
EOD Warrior Foundation
Farmer Veteran Coalition
Gold
Star Peak
Green Beret Foundation
Hiring Our Heroes , U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Homes For Our Troops
Hope For The Warriors
Military Child Education Coalition
Military Family Advisory Network
National Military Family Association
Navy SEAL Foundation
Operation Healing Forces
Operation Homefront
Our Military Kids
Quality of Life Foundation
Shepherd Center
Soldiers To Sidelines
SongwritingWith:Soldiers
Special Operations Warrior Foundation
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health
The Donovan & Bank Foundation
The Fire Watch
The Honor Foundation
The Mission Continues
Third Option Foundation
Three Rangers Foundation
Travis Manion Foundation
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Vets4Warriors
Warrior Canine Connection
Warrior Reunion Foundation
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.
