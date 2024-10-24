WATT CAPITAL CEO NADINE WATT JOINS ADEPT ADVISORY BOARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Urban proudly announces the appointment of Nadine Watt, CEO of Watt Capital Partners and a highly respected leader in the industry, to its Advisory Board. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, Watt brings invaluable insight as Adept Urban continues to lead in sustainable and community-focused development projects.

Nadine Watt, who has earned numerous honors including Century City of the Year and EY Entrepreneur of the Year, has made a significant impact at Watt Companies, where she oversaw strategic acquisitions, development, and asset management. Her expertise aligns seamlessly with Adept's vertically integrated approach to real estate, which integrates development, architecture, and construction, streamlining the traditional conventional developer-architect-contractor model. Adept's approach has resulted in over a billion dollars of combined completed developments and pipeline projects.

"Adept's vision for addressing the housing needs of today is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to their continued growth and success," Watt stated. "I look forward to being part of their mission to create thriving communities while ensuring strong returns for investors."

In addition to her professional achievements, Watt has a long-standing connection with the University of Southern California (USC), where she has served in numerous leadership roles, including on the USC Board of Trustees and as Vice Chair of the Lusk Center for Real Estate. Her involvement with USC's Marshall School of Business and Price School of Public Policy, as well as her presidency of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors, highlights her commitment to shaping the next generation of industry leaders.

"Adept's ability to tackle complex challenges in real estate is unparalleled, and with Nadine's extensive leadership in development, we are set to achieve even greater milestones," said Patrick Chraghchian, CEO of Adept Urban. "Her experience and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to integrate ESG principles into our projects, ensuring they benefit both investors and the communities we serve."

About Adept Urban: Adept Urban, a DBA of American General Design, Inc., provides comprehensive real estate services through its integrated development, architecture, and construction divisions across Southern California.

