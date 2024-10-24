Global Kosher Food Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Kosher food adheres to the dietary regulations of kashrut (dietary law) for the Jewish community. These are derived primarily from the of Deuteronomy and Leviticus. Kashrut is a collection of dietary regulations governing the preparation and consumption of food. The law pertains to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian types of food. The law is a set of complex instructions and stringent regulations, but some fundamental instructions are easy to comprehend and adhere to daily.

Kosher refers to animals, birds, and fish that satisfy the specific requirements of the kashrut law. In contrast, the kosher food consumption law prohibits the consumption of the flesh of any animal that does not satisfy the criteria of kashrut law, such as shellfish and pork. The Kosher mammals and birds to be ingested must be slaughtered following kashrut law using the shechita procedure.

Market Dynamics Increasing Consumer Demand for Free food products drives the Global Market

Online sales have increased substantially in recent years. Online shopping is one of the most significant distribution channels for kosher food products due to the abundance of options. Internet penetration and globalization are having a profound effect on consumer spending habits. Consumers no longer need to go to the streets or stores to find food and beverages; they can do so with a touch of a button, and the food will be delivered within a few days. In addition, the simplicity of establishing an e-commerce store is attracting a growing number of retailers online. These factors contribute to the development of kosher food products sold through online channels.

Rising Investment by Companies to Innovate New Kosher-Based Food Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Gefilte salmon, chopped liver, stuffed cabbage, and kugel were the only foods considered to be kosher at first; however, as time went on, many market players started to invest in the creation of new kosher food products. In 2013, the most popular food trends were kosher-certified kielbasa, bacon cheeseburgers, chorizo, Cajun beef sausage, and Asian condiments. In addition, non-Jewish consumers and producers drove the expansion of the kosher food marke . In addition, many new trends emerged in the kosher food market after its evolution in 2015. After the food revolution in 2015, gluten-free food, Greek yogurt, organic food, vegan options, and dairy-free products were introduced to the kosher food market. Different types of kosher food products present a market opportunity over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global kosher food market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. North America focuses predominantly on the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as these are the largest contributors to the region's economy. The availability of kosher food products through various distribution channels has been the primary factor driving the expansion of the kosher food market in North America over the past few years. Even though the total number of Jewish communities in the U.S. is only about 2.5%, the consumption of kosher food by non-Jewish consumers is driving the development of the kosher food market in this region. In addition, many private label suppliers target U.S.-based brands to expand their businesses. This factor of private label industry expansion contributes to the kosher market's expansion, which benefits from the availability of various kosher food products.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. Europe's kosher food market predominantly concentrates on France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, and Russia. As the region's developed countries, these nations have the highest global GDP and are driving the European market's efforts to strengthen the European economy. Several regional manufacturers' expansions contributed to the expansion of the European kosher food market. In addition, numerous applications for kosher certification were received and approved for producing certified kosher products. The surge in market participants in Europe has also increased the number of kosher products available. In recent years, the development of the kosher food market has been fueled by the availability of a wide variety of kosher products, attracting many consumers.

Key Highlights



The global kosher food market size was valued at USD 21.91 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 29.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global kosher food market is divided into culinary products, snacks and savory, bakery and confectionery products, meat, and others.

The meat segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global kosher food market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, and online stores.

The supermarkets and hypermarket segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global kosher food market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc .UnileverGeneral Mills (Yoplait)CargillNestleConagra BrandsDean FoodsPepsiCo Beverage & Foods (Tropicana)The Hain Celestial GroupBobs Red Mill Recent Developments

Recent Developments



March 2023 - Oak & Eden's manufacturer, Sanctified Spirits LLC, revealed that six of its premium whiskies had been certified kosher. This is a first for the spirits industry, as most kosher-certified whiskeys are single-barrel offerings. January 2023 - Aleph Farms, the first firm to grow steaks completely from non-genetically engineered animal cells, announced that the Israeli Chief Rabbi, David Baruch Lau, pronounced its cultivated steak kosher , which means permitted by Jewish religious law for consumption.

Segmentation

By Product TypeCulinary ProductsSnacks and SavoryBakery and Confectionery ProductsMeatOthersBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets and HypermarketsGrocery StoresOnline Stores