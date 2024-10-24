Catering And Food Service Contract Market Demand, Growth And Industry Forecast Sodexo, Aramark, The RK Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Catering And Food Service Contract Size was valued at $288.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $497.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.The hospitality and corporate industry, including full-service restaurants, catering, and quick service restaurants, has resumed its business by adhering to stringent hygiene guidelines with capacity cut by 50%. Moreover, restaurants have adopted the trend of home delivery and pick up models due to the pandemic, which, in turn, has prompted restaurants to spend on the catering services. All these factors contribute to the growth of the catering and food service contract market.Request Sample Report:Lifestyle and demographic trends indicate an optimistic outlook for the catering and food service contract industry. A return to traditional family celebrations or reunions and increase in numbers of high-income families with busy lifestyles are also positive indications for the catering and food services contract market. Moreover, the Hotel and Catering Institute has demonstrated the latest technology packages relating to food and catering facilities for catering and food appliances, hygiene factors, a variety of dishes, online business, and others also drive the market. Moreover, rise in business related travel, surge in urban population, and rise in number of food joints such as hotels and restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry.The increase in demand for hygienic and nutritional food across educational institutions and geriatric care centers also drives the growth of the market. Several contract catering and food service companies are leveraging technology for offering pre-booking options, online menus, customized orders, and shorter waiting durations due to rapid digitalization and increase in penetration of smart devices. In recent times, rise in globalization levels, surge in number of tourism activities, and exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines have brought change in consumer food preferences across the globe. Apart from this, the expansion of leading contract catering companies along with their integrated services are attracting a large consumer base globally.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:The catering and food service contract market is segmented into ownership, application, and region. On the basis of ownership, the market is divided into standalone and chain. On the basis of application, it is classified into a corporate, educational institution, healthcare, industrial, hospitality services, sports and leisure, and others. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The players included in the Catering And Food Service Contract Market Analysis have adopted acquisition and product launch as their key development strategies to increase profitability and improve their position in the market. The key players profiled in the catering and food service contract market include The RK Group, Gulf Catering Company, Delaware North Companies, Inc., Comprehensive Support Services PTE., Ltd., Australian Camp Services, Of Food Catering, Conntrak Catering Service., National Catering Services & Foodstuff, NCC Group, Compass Group PLC., Sodexo, Elior Group, Aramark, ISS A/S, Thompson Hospitality Corporation, NTUC Foodfare Co-operative Limited, SATS Ltd., Catering Solutions Pte. Ltd., Neo Group Limited, Algosaibi Services Company, Ltd., Cater Care Holdings Pty., Ltd., Catering HQ, Gnocci Holdings Pty. Ltd., WSH Investments Limited., Fusion Foods & Catering Pvt. Ltd.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Food Service Feta Cheese MarketGlobal Fermented Products MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

