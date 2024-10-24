Qatar National Sprint Season Concludes With Thrilling Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 Qatar National Sprint season concluded with the sixth and final round at the open parking lot beside Lusail Sports Arena. The popular series, organised by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, saw Mansour Chebli of Lebanon leading the way in Class O1, with a 46.632-second lap in his Renault Clio, followed by Charbel Chebli and Qatar's Ayad Al Okar. Class O2 saw Jad Alawar from Lebanon win in his EVO 8, while Amro Abdulla of Qatar came second in a Subaru.

The podium winners and officials pose for a photograph at the end of the sixth and final round of the Qatar National Sprint.

Class O3 was secured by Maher Serre in his Nissan 350Z, followed by Aleksandar Jokic and Paige De Jager's Nadim Ziade took the P1 class with a 48.268-second lap, narrowly beating Mansour Chebli. In P2, Ziade continued to shine, securing another win with a time of 47.066. P3 was won by Francesco Fornaciari in a Lotus Exige.

In the women's event, Melina Jokic secured a dominant win with a time of 53.711 seconds, ahead of De Jager and Nasmee'a Christian.