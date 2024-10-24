(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Capital International Investors (CII) recently reduced its stake in Gerdau (GGBR4) to 68,851,521 shares, representing 4.96% ownership. This adjustment reflects broader changes in the steel manufacturer's dynamics and investor sentiment.



Gerdau demonstrated strong results with net revenue reaching R$68.91 billion ($12.3 billion) and net of R$7.53 billion ($1.34 billion). The company's EBITDA reached R$12.75 billion ($2.27 billion), maintaining an impressive 18.5% margin despite market challenges.



The company plans total strategic capital expenditure of R$9.2 billion ($1.64 billion), with R$3.4 billion ($607 million) already invested. Gerdau expects these investments to generate annual EBITDA returns of R$2.8 billion ($500 million) after full implementation.







Bank of America adjusted Gerdau's price target to R$24, while maintaining a buy recommendation. The bank projects trading at 3.6x EV/EBITDA by 2025, suggesting an 8% free cash flow return.



Gerdau maintains a solid asset base valued at R$74.88 billion ($13.37 billion). The company manages its debt effectively, with gross debt at R$10.89 billion ($1.94 billion) and net debt at R$5.54 billion ($989 million).



The company's North American division shows particular strength, contributing over half of operational results. This success stems from robust demand and strategic positioning in the U.S. market, supported by government initiatives and infrastructure spending.



Gerdau advances its environmental commitments through strategic investments like the Arinos Solar Complex acquisition. This project will provide 7% of Gerdau's annual energy needs in Brazil, reducing carbon emissions by 22,000 tons annually.



The company's balanced approach to market challenges, strategic investments, and sustainability initiatives positions it well for future growth despite current market uncertainties.



Brazilian Steel Leader Gerdau Faces Ownership Changes Despite Solid Financial Results

