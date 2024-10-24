Rising Cases Of Fall-Related Injuries Prompts The Dire Need For Effective Fall Management Products

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Falls and fall-related injuries are common and serious medical concerns that geriatric people experience due to the increasing prevalence of age-related disorders, such as impaired vision and impaired cognition, which decreases strength and affects physical condition significantly. Moreover, certain medicines, particularly psychotropic medicines, are associated with a higher risk of falling, which reduces daily living activities. Objectives for fall management involve minimizing injury risk, reducing chances of falling, ensuring ongoing monitoring of patients, and maintaining the highest level of mobility possible.



Various companies and organizations are engaged in raising awareness regarding fall management and prevention. For instance, the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) and the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) have provided the guidelines for fall management in geriatric patients. Southeast Georgia Health System is urging people to adopt various fall management products to avoid fall-related injuries.

Impact of COVID 19

The demand for fall management products is expected to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increasing geriatric people getting admitted to the hospital as they are more prone to the virus. As hospitals and clinics are the epicenters for this unprecedented pandemic, the adoption of fall management products is expected to be on a higher side.

Key Highlights



The fall management market was valued at USD 156.2 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% supported by growing incidents of falls in hospital settings and rising number of geriatric patients.

The sensor pad segment held the largest market share on account of the availability of different types of sensor pad, including floor sensor pads, bed sensor pads, and chair sensor pads.

The hospitals and clinics segment dominates the market on account of the increasing fall cases in the hospitals and clinics. North America leads the fall management market on account of the growing number of falls incidents leading to significant health problems.

Competitive Players

Medline IndustriesStanley Black & DeckerAliMedCurbellDeroyal IndustriesEmfit Ltd.Personal Safety Corp.Rondish Co. Ltd.Smart Caregiver Corp.TIDI Products Recent Developments

Recent Developments



January 2024- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, announced that it has successfully acquired United Medco, a national provider and partner of supplemental benefits and member engagement solutions.

January 2024- RoundTable Healthcare Partners concluded the sale of TIDI products to TJC. April 2023- TIDI Products, LLC announced the immediate availability of its new Posey® Wireless Toilet Sensor.

Segmentation

By ProductSensor PadFloor MatRFID TagOthersBy ApplicationFall Detection SystemsFall Prevention SystemsPost-Fall Monitoring and ResponseOthersBy End-UserHospitals and ClinicsNursing HomeHome Care SettingsOthers