US Urges Israeli Occupation To Address Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Israeli to take "all necessary steps" to address the horrific humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to its ongoing war against Palestinians.

Austin, in a phone call with the Israeli occupation's defense Yoav Gallant, urged the Israeli occupation to work toward seizing opportunities for release prisoners and ensuring a ceasefire, US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said in a statement late Wednesday.

On another note, Austin discussed the Israeli occupation escalations in Lebanon, expressing his deep concerns over the strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure safety and security of the Forces and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (end)

