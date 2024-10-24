US Urges Israeli Occupation To Address Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza
Date
10/24/2024 3:11:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Israeli Occupation to take "all necessary steps" to address the horrific humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to its ongoing war against Palestinians.
Austin, in a phone call with the Israeli occupation's defense Minister Yoav Gallant, urged the Israeli occupation to work toward seizing opportunities for release prisoners and ensuring a ceasefire, US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said in a statement late Wednesday.
On another note, Austin discussed the Israeli occupation escalations in Lebanon, expressing his deep concerns over the strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces.
He emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure safety and security of the Forces and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (end)
asj
MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108814318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.