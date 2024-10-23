عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Bank Estimates 2.4% Panama Economy Growth

World Bank Estimates 2.4% Panama Economy Growth


10/23/2024 11:09:58 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's Economy will grow this year at a rate of 2.4%, according to estimates by the World Bank, which also projects that by 2025 the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will accelerate to 3%. This estimate is similar to that of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which projects real GDP growth of 3% and nominal GDP growth of 5%. William Maloney, chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, said that Panama should take greater advantage of its competitive advantages and those of the Canal for the near shoring business.

MENAFN23102024000218011062ID1108813756


Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search