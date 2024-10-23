Experimental Cotton Harvesting Campaign Near Completion In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian farmers are finishing the harvesting of cotton, which was sown in the Odesa-based trial fields, totaling more than 5 hectares in area.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In spring 2024, experimental cotton fields were planted in the city of Odesa within eight enterprises and one scientific and research plot of the Ukrainian Institute for Varieties Examination. These are small plantations, ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 hectares in area.

“Cotton is a crop used to produce gunpowder. In wartime, such raw materials are extremely important for Ukraine. In addition, cotton can be used to produce fabric and oil,” Koval wrote.

In his words, farmers received 110 kilograms of cotton seeds and sowed more than 5 hectares with them. Overall, five cotton varieties were imported to Ukraine: two from Germany, two from the United States, and one from Türkiye.

Ukraine's cotton plantations are expected to expand to 30,000 hectares next year, according to Koval. The ministry is planning to launch appropriate financing programmes for farmers starting such business.

A reminder that, on April 23, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law on Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Distribution of Cotton Varieties in Ukraine.

Photo: Vitalii Koval , Facebook