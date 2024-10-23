Sybiha Expresses Condolences Over Terrorist Attack In Turkey
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine expressed his condolences to Turkey and its people in the wake of today's act of terror near Ankara.
The minister posted his address on X , in Turkish language, Ukrinform reports.
"I am deeply saddened by the fact that such a tragedy happened today in our friendly Turkey, which I had the honor to visit just yesterday. There is no excuse for terrorism. I express solidarity with our Turkish friends and my condolences over those who lost their lives," Sybiha wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a group of terrorists attacked a Turkish aerospace company near Ankara. As a result of the attack, five were killed and 22 were left injured.
