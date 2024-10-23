China's TBEA Completes Overhaul Of Bishkek CHP Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company TBEA has completed the overhaul of two blocks of the Bishkek CHP plant, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov visited the CHP and inspected the operation of the energy facility. Together with the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliyev, of Taalaibek Ibrayev and representatives of relevant structures, they inspected a number of thermal power facilities.

A stressed that the Bishkek CHP is one of the most important energy facilities in the country, providing electricity and heat to a significant part of the capital.

He instructed to strengthen control over the operation of thermal power facilities, as well as ongoing repair work.

It should be noted that on the night of February 1-2 this year, an accident occurred at the CHP, as a result of which most residents of the city were left without heat for almost a day.

At a meeting of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, following the results of work for 9 months, it was reported that 192 thousand tons of coal out of the required 1 million tons were supplied to the CHP.