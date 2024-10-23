China's TBEA Completes Overhaul Of Bishkek CHP Units
Date
10/23/2024 7:09:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese company TBEA has completed the overhaul of two
blocks of the Bishkek CHP plant, Azernews
reports.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek
Zhaparov visited the CHP and inspected the operation of the energy
facility. Together with the Mayor of the capital Aibek
Dzhunushaliyev, Minister of energy Taalaibek Ibrayev and
representatives of relevant structures, they inspected a number of
thermal power plant facilities.
A stressed that the Bishkek CHP is one of the most
important energy facilities in the country, providing electricity
and heat to a significant part of the capital.
He instructed to strengthen control over the operation of
thermal power facilities, as well as ongoing repair work.
It should be noted that on the night of February 1-2 this year,
an accident occurred at the CHP, as a result of which most
residents of the city were left without heat for almost a day.
At a meeting of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, following
the results of work for 9 months, it was reported that 192 thousand
tons of coal out of the required 1 million tons were supplied to
the CHP.
