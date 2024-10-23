Death Toll From Terror Attack In Ankara Climbs To Five

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya stated that death toll of the terror attack on Aerospace Industries facility near the capital Ankara has risen to five.

Twenty-two people were wounded in the assault, two of them are in a critical condition, Minister Yerlikaya told reporters after visiting the at a hospital in Ankara.

He pointed out that three of the wounded people have been treated and discharged and 19 others still receiving at hospitals.

Earlier, Yerlikaya announced that the two terrorists who attacked Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities were neutralized, adding that efforts are underway to identify the two slain attackers. (pickup previous)

aas









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108813275