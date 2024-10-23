S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
Date
10/23/2024 4:36:02 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on October
23, 2024. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.33 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the October
22, 2024, closing price of $38.75 is 3.51 percent. The dividend is payable November
21, 2024, to shareholders of record on November
7, 2024.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6
billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp
or
stbank . Follow us on Facebook ,
Instagram
and LinkedIn .
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
