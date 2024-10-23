S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on October

23, 2024. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.33 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the October

22, 2024, closing price of $38.75 is 3.51 percent. The dividend is payable November

21, 2024, to of record on November

7, 2024.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6

billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp

or

stbank . Follow us on Facebook ,

Instagram

and LinkedIn .

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED