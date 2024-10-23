Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 6, 2024
Date
10/23/2024 4:36:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Company to Host earnings conference Call on November 6, 2024
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Southwest gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX ) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") will hold its third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on November 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET, following its news release to be issued before the markets open that day.
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at .
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM ET
|
Telephone number:
|
(800) 836-8184
|
International number:
|
(646) 357-8785
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 or internationally at (646) 517-4150, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 98157#. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on November 13, 2024.
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23102024003732001241ID1108813035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.