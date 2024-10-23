PHX Minerals Inc. To Announce Quarterly Financial Results On Nov. 6 And Host Earnings Call On Nov. 7

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX ), today announced it will release results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, following the close of on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Management will host a call to discuss the results at 12 p.m. EST on Nov 7, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the conference call will be available for 14 days by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13748980. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the PHX website at . The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

About PHX Minerals Inc.



PHX Minerals is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at



Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Stephen Lee

FNK IR

646.809.4048

[email protected]



Corporate Contact:

405.948.1560

[email protected]

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

