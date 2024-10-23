Ecuador’S Emerging Role In Coca Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador has recently gained attention as a budding coca producer, highlighted by President Daniel Noboa's announcement of approximately 2,000 hectares of coca cultivation.



This marks the first official estimate of coca in Ecuador, a country historically overshadowed by its neighbors in this regard.



On October 14, President shared these figures during a press on local television stations. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC ) has monitored illicit crops in Ecuador but has not provided an estimate of their total area until now.



Noboa emphasized that security forces have already initiated eradication operations, primarily targeting the northeastern regions near the Colombian border, the world's largest cocaine producer.



President Noboa stated, "The past opened doors for us to become a producer country. Today, we are working to close them." He noted that coca crops began appearing in Ecuador about three years ago.







Each hectare potentially generates $160,000 for criminal organizations, suggesting a total estimated value of $320 million (R$1,792 million) for Ecuador's coca cultivation.



In addition, the data supporting these claims come from "satellite reports obtained with international assistance," according to Noboa.



The U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs confirmed to InSight Crime that this information stems from an "exploratory" report based on publicly available satellite data.

Ecuador's Coca Cultivation and Government Response

Ecuador's coca cultivation pales compared to its northern and southern neighbors. Colombia and Peru lead global production with 230,000 and 95,000 hectares, respectively.



Bolivia stands as the third-largest producer with approximately 40,000 hectares. Smaller coca plantations have been found in countries like Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala. However, detailed monitoring of these areas remains limited.



Noboa's announcement comes at a crucial time as his government intensifies efforts against increasingly sophisticated and violent criminal groups. These groups are a significant concern within Ecuador.



The military plays a central role in combating organized crime amid persistently high homicide rates. Noboa might be leveraging his announcement politically as he prepares for the February 2025 presidential elections.



He has appeared at security operations sites wearing protective gear while boasting about reduced homicide rates. Additionally, he has blamed his predecessors for the security issues.



The lack of detailed monitoring means the true extent of coca cultivation remains controversial. The INL's exploratory report highlights the need for "field research" to corroborate satellite data findings.

