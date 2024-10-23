Tractor Driver Explodes On Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Izium district of Kharkiv region, agricultural machinery exploded on an explosive device, injuring a tractor driver.

This was reported on by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“On October 23, in a field near the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha of the Barvinkivska community of the Izium district, a tractor exploded on an unknown explosive object. A 54-year-old tractor driver was as a result of the explosion, and the equipment was damaged,” the statement said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

As reported, 92 civilians have been killed and more than 250 injured in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.