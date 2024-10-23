Kuwait FM Participates In Ceremony Marking The US National Day
10/23/2024 3:04:42 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday participated in a celebratory ceremony held by the US diplomatic mission in Kuwait, organized at the US embassy building, marking the National Day of the United States of America (the US Independence Day).
The minister expressed heart-felt congratulations to the US leadership, administration and people, wishing the nation further progress and prosperity.
He also hoped to witness more Promotion for the relations and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, Kuwait and the US.
Moreover, Minister Al-Yahya lauded the level of the historic ties between the State of Kuwait and the USA, depicted in establishment of the diplomatic relations 63 years.
He affirmed that the relations with the US have been deep and distinguished, elevating to higher levels in a continuous fashion in various sectors for sake of attaining the joint interests for the two countries and the two friendly peoples. (end)
