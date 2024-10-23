عربي


Turkiye: Two Terrorists Neutralized In The Attack On Aerospace Industries Facility


10/23/2024 3:04:42 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya declared on Wednesday that a couple of "terrorists" who carried out the attack on facilities of Aerospace Industries near the capital Ankara have been "neutralized."
Speaking at a news conference, he said that a total of four people had been killed and up to 14 others received injuries in the terrorist attack on the facility, located in the town of Kahramankazan, some 40 kilometers north of Ankara.
During the attack, the sound of explosions echoed from the targeted site, prompting security forces, firemen and medics to scramble to the scene. (end)
