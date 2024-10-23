عربي


SWISS Cancels Flights To Beirut Until January

10/23/2024 2:26:10 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced it will suspend flights to Beirut, the Lebanese capital currently under fire, until at least January 18, 2025.

This content was published on October 23, 2024 - 15:37 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Swiss streicht Flüge nach Beirut bis mindestens zum 18. Januar Original Read more: Swiss streicht Flüge nach Beirut bis mindestens zum 18. Janua

This decision by SWISS, part of the Lufthansa Group, aims to provide greater planning certainty for both passengers and crew.

Swissinfo

