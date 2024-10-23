SWISS Cancels Flights To Beirut Until January

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced it will suspend flights to Beirut, the Lebanese capital currently under fire, until at least January 18, 2025.

This content was published on October 23, 2024 - 15:37 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This decision by SWISS, part of the Lufthansa Group, aims to provide greater planning certainty for both passengers and crew.