SWISS Cancels Flights To Beirut Until January

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced it will suspend flights to Beirut, the Lebanese capital currently under fire, until at least January 18, 2025.
This decision by SWISS, part of the Lufthansa Group, aims to provide greater planning certainty for both passengers and crew.
