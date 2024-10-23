Fanar Honours University Of Sarajavo Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre (Fanar) at the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has honoured 40 students who graduated from the Arabic Language Teaching Course for Non-Native Speakers from the Faculty of Islamic Studies at the University of Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to an Awqaf statement, the course lasted from September 1 to October 7 with 80 teaching hours. The course had 'The Path to Arabic' series curriculum for non-native speakers. It was presented by professors specialising in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers from Fanar.

The graduation ceremony at the headquarters of the Faculty of Islamic Studies at the University of Sarajevo was attended by Fanar director Dr Saleh bin Ali al-Marri, the Islamic Culture Department head Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahim al-Tahan and professors and teachers in charge of the course. Dr Mustafa Hassani, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies and teaching staff members attended the event.

The Fanar delegation, during the visit, met the Grand Mufti and head of the Islamic Sheikhdom Dr Hussein Kavazovic. Also, they met with the Dean of the Faculty of Usul al-Din Dr Mustafa Hassani and visited the Gazi Husrev-beg Library in Sarajevo.

