FERRARI AND SHELL RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP


10/23/2024 10:46:36 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), 23 October 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la“Società”) is pleased to announce the multi-year renewal of its partnership with Shell, signed today. This agreement, which will take effect on 1 January 2026, encompasses Scuderia Ferrari HP, Ferrari Hypercar, and the Ferrari Challenge Series.

