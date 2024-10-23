Lifevac Applauds American Red Cross' (ARC) First Major Update To Airway Obstruction Protocols In 47 Years, Now Including Anti-Choking Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The last update to airway obstruction protocols occurred in 1976, making this the first significant revision in 47 years. Based on the

findings of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council

(pages 9 and 10), an anti-choking device is now part of the recommended guidelines to be used in the event of protocol failure or when traditional methods cannot be administered, such as in cases involving individuals in wheelchairs.

Given these updated guidelines, all individuals and institutions adhering to ARC protocols are advised to equip themselves with an anti-choking device. LifeVac, in particular, has been extensively studied and is overwhelmingly referenced in this context.

"This update provides EMS and EMT personnel with advanced tools to save more lives, while also marking a significant step forward for individuals with disabilities, who now have an option in choking emergencies-something that was previously unavailable to this vulnerable group. We are incredibly proud of the ARC for their life-saving research. As we approach 3,000 lives saved, we look forward to seeing LifeVac in every institution and home, with the goal of ending the 5,000 choking deaths that occur each year,"

said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac.

LifeVac Device

About the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council

The American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council is composed of nationally recognized experts from diverse fields including emergency medicine, pediatrics, and disaster response. The council offers evidence-based recommendations and guidance on health and safety practices to help ensure that Red Cross programs align with the highest standards of care.

About LifeVac

LifeVac is a non-invasive, portable choking rescue device developed to offer a solution in choking emergencies. To date, LifeVac has saved over 2,986 lives and is trusted by households, schools, and healthcare providers worldwide.

Council Action

"The Council voted unanimously to approve the recommendations," ("First Aid Sub-Council," 2023). First Aid Sub-Council. (2023).

Proceedings: The Journal of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council,

11(2).

