Parachinar-Peshawar Road Remains Blocked For 12Th Day, Causing Severe Shortages

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram: The main Parachinar-Peshawar highway has been blocked for the 12th consecutive day, leaving residents in a dire situation. The road closure has led to severe shortages of essential goods, including food, fuel, LPG, and medicines in the region.

Citizens report that the blockade has severely disrupted their daily lives. The All Teachers Association noted that the lack of has reduced school attendance. The region has also been without and services for three weeks, further adding to the difficulties faced by students and the general public.

The Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi is also experiencing the impact, with trade activities grinding to a halt. According to the president of the local trade union, over 70 trucks carrying fresh vegetables and fruits have rotted at the Afghan border, causing traders to lose millions of rupees.

The local business community has expressed concern, stating that the past two weeks have negatively affected business operations. Farmers have also voiced their grievances, complaining that they couldn't transport tomatoes, turnips, and other vegetables to other parts of the country, resulting in significant financial losses.

Residents are calling on the government to urgently reopen and secure the transportation routes to restore normalcy in the area.

It is important to note that the highway was closed on October 15 following an attack on a convoy that left 15 people dead.