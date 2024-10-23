Real-Time PCR (Qpcr) Market Size Set To Reach USD 10.30 Billion By 2032, With 4.67% CAGR – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, Global qPCR Growth is Driven by Increasing Demand for Advanced Diagnostics in Genetic and Infectious Diseases. Austin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time PCR Market Size Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size was estimated at USD 6.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Such growth can be mainly attributed to the rising instances of genetic diseases, lethal infectious diseases, and the advancements in PCR technologies that can diagnose early and implement personalized therapies.



Real-Time PCR Market Trends Real-time PCR is witnessing tremendous growth primarily due to the increased requirement for rapid and accurate diagnoses within clinics and research laboratories. The progressive nature of genetic diseases, infectious diseases, and cancer has enhanced the need for qPCR across various industries. This diagnostic technique provides fast and quantitative results, making it an indispensable one in healthcare. Completion of the human genome project has opened up new avenues in the application of qPCR for biomarker profiling and personalized medicine, which further drives market demand. The COVID-19 pandemic brought into sharp focus the pivotal role that qPCR needs to play in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections, further raising its profile and adoption. The supply chain for qPCR technologies is sound and characterized by steady inputs of reagents, instruments, and software solutions from major players. The market, however, presents challenges in terms of a cost barrier that comes with qPCR instruments, the necessity of well-trained professionals to handle complex systems, technological constraints involved in sample processing, and strict adherence to regulatory compliance. Despite these challenges, research and development in qPCR technology are underway and hold the promise of creating new opportunities. Automation along with advanced data analytics will better manage laboratory workflows, thus raising the total efficiency of diagnostic processes. Get a Sample Report of Real-Time PCR (QPCR) Market@ Key Companies in the Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Include

Abbott

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

bioMérieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

TOYOBO Inc.

Lumex Instruments

Analytik Jena AG

Primerdesign Ltd B.D. and other players Real-Time PCR (QPCR) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.84 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.67% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Segment Insights

By Product:

Reagents & Consumables have emerged as the leading product area in the real-time PCR (qPCR) market in 2023, accounting for more than 55.0% of the overall market. This popularity is attributed to the regular and repeated consumable usage during qPCR testing. The growing application of qPCR in routine diagnostic testing has contributed to increasing demand for reagents and this is because they form the products that are indispensable for results to be accurate; hence, are must-haves in clinics and research facilities. In addition, increasing attention to personalized medicine and the discovery of biomarkers will further expedite the growth of this specialized reagent demand.

By Application:

Clinical applications accounted for more than 60.0% of the market share in 2023. The above factors can be ascribed to the growing incidence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancers due to significantly more consumption of qPCR technology in clinical diagnostics. High accuracy, sensitivity, and the pace with which qPCR identifies and measures pathogens and genetic mutations have made it an important tool in the provision of healthcare. The growing trend for early detection and personalized treatment methods further points to the continued market domination of qPCR in clinical applications.

By End-User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers accounted for the majority in terms of market share, capturing more than 40.0% of the market in 2023. The adoption of qPCR technologies in hospitals and diagnostic labs has been driven by the continued management of infectious diseases and chronic illnesses wherein true and fast diagnostic solutions are highly demanded. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories around the world are embracing qPCR as it allows seamless integration into clinical diagnostic workflows without posing any type of inconvenience. Demand for Time-artifacts diagnostics, particularly in emergency care and infectious disease control, would continue to drive this market segment.

Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Segmentation

By Product



Reagents & Consumables

Instruments Software & Services

By Application



Clinical

Research Forensics

By End-User



Hospitals &Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories

Geographic Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the league for this market of Real-Time PCR with a major share, due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure, major R&D investments, and dominance by some major industry players. The United States is ahead of most in terms of innovation in qPCR, with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories leading the company in developing advanced qPCR technologies. The area's focus on genomics research and personalized medicine has further contributed to the growth that has been witnessed in the applications of qPCR over time. Its increasingly routine use in laboratory practices and its role in public health initiatives, for which it has no alternatives, have kept North America at the top of the world's map in the markets for qPCR.

Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Industry Developments



Thermo Fisher Scientific, in February 2023 launched the QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System aimed to provide greater accuracy and efficiency in genetic analysis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. rolled out its SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR Kit in March 2023 which further boosted the firm's options for accurate viral detection.

QIAGEN launched the QIAcuity Digital PCR System in April 2023. It focuses on achieving quick and accurate outcomes in genetic studies.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd introduced the LightCycler 96 System in June 2023. It was a highly advanced system primarily designed for high-throughput applications.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. introduced the AriaMX Real-Time PCR System in August 2023. It emphasized more on streamlined workflow analysis and data processing. In September 2023, Fluidigm Corporation introduced its Advanta qPCR Assay. It has targeted applications in oncology and infectious disease applications.

Conclusion

The real-time PCR (qPCR) market will witness enormous growth in the coming future. Increased incidence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the increasing use of qPCR across numerous industries are some of the factors that would help in the expansion of the above market. New automation, software solutions, and advanced data analytics will be the new frontier that will look at revolutionizing the market for industry players. With the growing demand for accurate, fast, and economical diagnostic solutions, this market of qPCR will remain a critical component of modern healthcare and research efforts.









