Indian Army To Host Two-Day Chanakya Defence Dialogue From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian is set to host the second edition of its two-day flagship international seminar, Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, from Thursday to facilitate discussions on integrating security dynamics within national and international policymaking.

Through its comprehensive and diverse discussions, the dialogue promises to serve as a for fostering collaboration among military leaders, policymakers, strategic thinkers, and security specialists.

The event is also likely to influence India's strategic direction on national security and development, helping shape a secure and thriving future for the nation, said a statement.

The opening day would see discussions on the shifting geopolitical landscape and how nations navigate strategic partnerships while balancing national interests and global objectives.

One of the panel sessions on the first day will also explore the impact of evolving global power structures on India's strategic positioning, highlighting the growing importance of alliances and multilateral cooperation in an increasingly polarised world.

A session on“Economic Development Strategies & National Security Imperatives” will examine how economic development and national security are interconnected, exploring the importance of a resilient economy for maintaining a strong defence posture.

The panelists in the session are expected to discuss strategies for integrating economic policies with national security imperatives, and how India can leverage its growing economic strength to enhance its global influence.

The second day of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 will feature special addresses by S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, on the critical significance of India's expanding space sector.

Ruchira Kamboj, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, will share insights on India's evolving position in a multi-polar world and the need for strong diplomatic measures to safeguard national interests.

The dialogue will conclude with a closing address by Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, summarising the key takeaways from the event, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to ensuring a secure, prosperous, and Viksit Bharat @2047.