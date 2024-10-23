Consumer confidence in Türkiye rises 3 percent this month

(MENAFN) Türkiye's consumer confidence index experienced a notable increase of 3 percent in October, rising to 80.6 from 78.2 in September, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Wednesday. This uptick suggests a growing sense of optimism among consumers regarding economic conditions in the country, reflecting positive sentiments in the wake of recent economic developments.



Delving into the sub-indices, the expectation for households' financial situations over the next 12 months saw the most significant increase, climbing by 6.1 percent month-on-month in October. This rise indicates that consumers are becoming more hopeful about their financial prospects, which could translate into increased spending and economic activity. Following this, assessments of spending on durable goods and expectations for the general economic situation also improved, rising by 4.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, suggesting a more positive outlook for consumer behavior in these areas.



However, not all sub-indices reflected this optimistic trend. The sub-index measuring the current financial situation of households saw a slight decline of 0.2 percent from the previous month. This decline may indicate some lingering concerns about immediate financial circumstances, despite the more positive long-term expectations among consumers.



The consumer confidence index, which ranges from 0 to 200, provides insights into public sentiment regarding economic conditions. A score above 100 signifies an optimistic outlook, while a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic perspective. With the current index at 80.6, it remains below the threshold of optimism but shows improvement compared to previous months. This upward movement may signal a potential shift in consumer behavior that could support economic recovery and growth in the coming months, depending on how various factors, including inflation and employment, evolve.

MENAFN23102024000045015839ID1108811071