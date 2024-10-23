Colombia Leads Latin America With Highest Corporate Tax Rate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia stands out in Latin America with its corporate income tax rate of 35%, the highest in the region. This rate presents significant challenges for both domestic startups and foreign companies considering establishing operations in Colombia.



Taxes serve as a fundamental mechanism for state function and maintenance, with personal and corporate income taxes being particularly crucial across the region.



According to PwC data, Colombia shares the top spot for corporate tax rates in Latin America with Argentina, both at 35%. Brazil and Venezuela follow closely with rates of 34%.



Globally, among the 38 OECD member economies, Colombia also ranks highest, surpassing European nations like Portugal and Germany, which have rates of 30%.



This high tax rate poses obstacles for new Colombian businesses and foreign enterprises looking to enter the market. While local companies pay taxes on global income, foreign entities operating in Colombia are taxed only on their Colombian earnings.







Camilo Perdomo, a partner at Perdomo Tax & Legal and a professor at Universidad Externado de Colombia, highlights the U.S. tax model as an example of competitive tax rates fostering investment.

Corporate and Personal Tax Rates in Latin America

The U.S. federal tax rate stands at 21%, with varying state taxes. Some states, like Florida, impose no state tax up to a certain amount, attracting investments from countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.



In contrast, Paraguay offers the lowest corporate tax rate in the region at 10%. Its "economic activities income tax" applies to all income from primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, including agriculture, commerce, industry, and services.



On the individual front, most Latin American countries use progressive tax rates for personal income. Bolivia is an exception, with a flat rate of 13%.



Colombia leads with the highest individual income tax rate at 39%, followed by Ecuador at 37% and Chile at 35.5%. In Colombia, this system operates through UVTs (Tax Value Units), set at $47,605 this year.



Residents pay taxes on global income and must declare assets held both domestically and abroad. Non-residents are taxed only on Colombian-sourced income and must declare assets within Colombia.



Perdomo notes that progressive taxation prevails in the region under the principle of tax equity, where individuals with higher net incomes bear a larger tax burden.



In response to these challenges, Colombia 's Ministry of Finance has proposed reducing corporate income taxes. The reform suggests an 8% reduction (to 27%) for microenterprises and a 2% reduction (to 33%) for larger companies with net incomes exceeding $1 million.



Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla explained that this reduction would be gradual for large companies. It will start in 2025 with a 1% decrease each year until reaching the target rate.



The high corporate tax rate remains a significant hurdle for new domestic businesses. It also poses challenges for foreign companies aiming to establish themselves in Colombia.

