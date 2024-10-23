Qatar Airways Elevates In-Flight Experience With Starlink Internet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Qatar Airways has taken a bold step to enhance passenger experience by integrating Starlink internet into its flights.



This move positions the airline as a leader in the Middle East and North Africa region for in-flight connectivity. On October 22, 2024, the airline launched its first flight with Starlink on a 777 from Doha to London.



During this inaugural journey, CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer engaged in a live call with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. This call showcased the service's reliability and speed at cruising altitude.



Passengers experienced download speeds up to 215 Mbps, significantly faster than traditional in-flight Wi-Fi options. This high-speed connectivity allows for seamless streaming, gaming, and video calls.



Qatar Airways plans to expand Starlink internet across its entire fleet. By the end of 2024, 12 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will feature this service.







The airline aims to complete the rollout for all Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s by 2025. This introduction offers several advantages for passengers.

Qatar Airways' Free In-Flight Internet

Unlike many competitors who charge for in-flight internet, Qatar Airways provides this service free of charge across all classes.



The low Earth orbit satellite network ensures minimal delay, making it suitable for real-time applications like video conferencing.



This service is expected to be a game-changer for business travelers who require reliable internet access for work purposes.



It also enhances leisure travel by allowing passengers to stay connected with friends and family or stream entertainment throughout their journey.



Starlink is part of a broader trend in the aviation industry towards satellite-based internet services. This technology offers more consistent coverage compared to traditional air-to-ground systems, particularly over oceans and remote areas.



Other airlines, such as Hawaiian Airlines and AirBaltic, are also adopting Starlink , indicating a growing shift towards high-speed satellite internet in aviation.



In summary, Qatar Airways' partnership with SpaceX's Starlink represents a significant advancement in airline passenger services.



This move not only enhances passenger satisfaction but also sets a benchmark for other airlines aiming to improve their in-flight connectivity offerings.

